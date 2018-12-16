N3 Toll Concession expects traffic volumes to increase today

The concession says it also notes of a weather warning from the weather service of a heavy storm near the Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes are expected to increase today as many holiday goers make their way home and various holiday destinations.

Almost 2,000 vehicles were recorded heading south yesterday.

The concessions Con Roux said, “A heads up for motorists in the Mooi River area but apart from that we want to express appreciation for motorists who behave.”