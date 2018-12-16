Lotto results: Saturday, 16 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNNESBURG - These are the winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 16 December.

Lotto: 17, 43, 50, 32, 51, 16 Bonus: 23

Lotto Plus 1: 46, 8, 49, 1, 40, 25 Bonus: 52

Lotto Plus 2: 25, 3, 40, 27, 26, 43 Bonus: 47

For more details visit the National Lottery website.