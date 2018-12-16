Jozi Stars win Mzansi Super League

Cape Town Blitz were restricted to 113/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Kyle Verreynne and Ferhaan Behardien top scored for the Cape franchise with 23.

JOHANNESBURG – Jozi Stars have beaten the Cape Town Blitz by 8 wickets to win the 2018 Mzansi Super League Tournament.

Quinton de Kock was first to fall inside the first two overs with just six runs on the board. Duane Olivier grabbed the scalp of Dawid Malan after 5.4 overs with the score on 28.

Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz failed to make a meaningful contribution they were dismissed for just 3 and 4 respectively.

A 23-run fifth-wicket partnership steadied the ship slightly before Verreynne was dismissed leg-before thanks to Kagiso Rabada.

On a tricky pitch, Blitz managed to notch up 113 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Beuran Hendricks and Duane Olivier were the stars for the Jozi Stars as they both grabbed two wickets each.

The Cape side needed an early breakthrough and that’s exactly what they got when Dale Steyn brilliantly bowled Ryan Rickelton after 2.3 overs with the score on just 13.

Blitz failed to capitalize on the good start as the Joburg franchise settled down to secure a stable run rate of just under six an over.

Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks seemed comfortable at the crease and managed to nurture the target to 30 from 42.

Reeza Hendricks was dismissed in the 16th over for 33, just before van der Dussen reached his half-century.