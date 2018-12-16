Group calls on ANC, Ramaphosa to pay for Zuma’s legal fees

The group RET Defenders says they have not established a trust in Zuma's name but are encouraging individuals and organisations to contribute.

JOHANNESBURG - A group under the banner of "RET Defenders" is calling on the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa to help former president Jacob Zuma pay his legal fees.

The former president's legal bill is estimated to be between R15 to R30 million.

This comes after the High Court in Pretoria ruled last week that the state should not be held liable for Zuma's fees regarding his court cases.

The group's spokesperson Nkosentle Shezi said, “The ANC should also fund the former president’s fees. They are full of millionaires and billionaires who can just throw in that money. R10 or R30 million is easy money for Ramaphosa.”