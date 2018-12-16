Grant recipients urged to swap old cards for new ones

Sassa says the old cards will be deactivated next month and recipients will not be able to access their money.

JOHANNNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has appealed to grant recipients with old cards to use the next two weeks to swap them for new ones.

The new yellow cards are being provided by the post office.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says centres will be opened until at the end of this month.

“We want to advise them that if they are using the old Sassa card, they won’t be able to access the money until they change the card from the white to the gold one.””