Grant recipients urged to swap old cards for new ones
Sassa says the old cards will be deactivated next month and recipients will not be able to access their money.
JOHANNNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has appealed to grant recipients with old cards to use the next two weeks to swap them for new ones.
Sassa says the old cards will be deactivated next month and recipients will not be able to access their money.
The new yellow cards are being provided by the post office.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says centres will be opened until at the end of this month.
“We want to advise them that if they are using the old Sassa card, they won’t be able to access the money until they change the card from the white to the gold one.””
Popular in Local
-
Sun International puts plans in place following Sun City flooding
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change Sars
-
Energy expert expresses confidence in Ramaphosa’s Eskom task team
-
Zuma dismisses claims his Twitter account is fake
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.