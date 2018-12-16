EFF: Efforts to reconcile SA futile if black people are without land
The EFF says it's taking this day to celebrate the parliamentary process towards the restoration of land to indigenous people.
JOHANNESBURG – As the country continues with celebrations marking the Day of Reconciliation, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says efforts to reconcile the country are futile if black people are without land.
The so-called "land question" has been a hot-button issue in the country's social and political landscape with parliament recently adopting the report recommending the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.
As many in the country take today's commemoration as an opportunity to remember the anniversary of the battle of blood river, as well as the formation of the African National Congress’s, military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe, the EFF says it's taking this day to celebrate the parliamentary process towards the restoration of land to indigenous people.
The party's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says, “It is in this context that we celebrate the process that parliament has embarked on to amend the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to allow expropriation of land without compensation to ensure that we close this chapter once and for all of reconciling our people to the land of their ancestors.”
