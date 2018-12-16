CT police launch manhunt for suspects linked to farm murder

Netanyahu warns Hamas after deadly West Bank attacks
It’s understood 10 suspects entered the farm early today on pretence of doing business.
CAPE TOWN – Police have launched a manhunt for multiple suspects involved in a murder-robbery on a farm in Philippi.
The farmer, his son and a farm worker were forced into a storeroom after handing over and an unknown amount of money.
Authorities say One farm worker was killed in the scuffle that ensued.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says, “Local watch members were activated and they arrested two suspects, age 33 and 35. Meanwhile, another suspect, also his 30s, got killed.”
