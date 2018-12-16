-
UN calls for 'credible' probe into Khashoggi murderWorld
-
Edcon refutes liquidation reportsLocal
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia's PapuaWorld
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'Politics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Reconciliation Day gatheringLocal
Coal mine accident in southwestern China kills 7 - Xinhua
The workers at the Fengchun coal mine under the Chongqing Energy Group were killed in an underground transport accident.
BEIJING - A coal mine accident in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing killed seven workers and injured three, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
The workers at the Fengchun coal mine under the Chongqing Energy Group were killed in an underground transport accident on Saturday afternoon, Xinhua reported.
The group has suspended operations at all of its coal mines, state television reported.
China’s coal mine safety watchdog launched inspections of mines across the country from October to June to improve safety conditions.
The move followed an accident at a coal mine in Shandong province in October that killed eight people, prompting authorities to order 41 coal mines there to halt production for security checks.
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia's Papuaone hour ago
-
UN calls for 'credible' probe into Khashoggi murder54 minutes ago
-
Dead Guatemalan girl dreamed of sending money home to poor family5 hours ago
-
EU urges Turkey to refrain from 'unilateral' Syria move19 hours ago
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot16 days ago
-
Thousands of French 'yellow vests' protest for fifth Saturday18 hours ago
