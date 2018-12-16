ANC WC executive to get names of candidates

The delegates might represent the party as members in Parliament and the provincial legislature.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC's Western Cape executive committee will today receive the names of the party's provincial list candidates.

Last week, officials met in Athlone to nominate their preferred candidates.

The process will be finalized at a closed meeting today before names of candidates are forwarded to the ANC’s national executive.

The party's Dennis Cruygwagen said, “The process will bring to an end a long process of collecting names.”