ANC urges Ramaphosa to fully implement Nugent Inquiry recommendations

In its interim report earlier this year, the commission recommended Moyane be removed immediately, saying he damaged Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says it will encourage President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that all recommendations made in the final report of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry are fully implemented.

The report compiled by retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants has lambasted axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane for his conduct during his tenure at the tax collection agency.

The ANC says the report is in line with its aim to restore the public's confidence in state institutions.

Spokesperson Dakota Legoete said, “We want to encourage President Ramaphosa to fully implement the recommendations of the inquiry.”