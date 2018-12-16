ANC urges Ramaphosa to fully implement Nugent Inquiry recommendations
In its interim report earlier this year, the commission recommended Moyane be removed immediately, saying he damaged Sars.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says it will encourage President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that all recommendations made in the final report of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry are fully implemented.
The report compiled by retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants has lambasted axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane for his conduct during his tenure at the tax collection agency.
In its interim report earlier this year, the commission recommended Moyane be removed immediately, saying he had damaged Sars.
The ANC says the report is in line with its aim to restore the public's confidence in state institutions.
Spokesperson Dakota Legoete said, “We want to encourage President Ramaphosa to fully implement the recommendations of the inquiry.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to look into Zuma’s legal costs next year
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change Sars
-
Zuma dismisses claims his Twitter account is fake
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case
-
Ramaphosa: 'Governance at SOEs just trashed and completely ignored'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.