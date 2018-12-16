ANC to look into Zuma’s legal costs next year

The ANC has also warned against scammers appealing for donations on behalf of Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - As former president Jacob Zuma appeals a judgement that he is liable for his own legal costs, the ANC says it will look into the matter next year.

In a damning judgement last week, the Pretoria High Court ordered the states attorney to recover millions spent by government on the legal fees incurred during Zuma's corruption court battles.

On Friday, the former president filed his application to appeal the court's decision.

Spokesperson Dakota Legoete said, “The national executive has not yet pronounced itself what action to take in terms of supporting the president or appealing. That will be done in January next year when the executive sits.”