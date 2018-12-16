Amcu accuses Sibanye Stillwater of sowing divisions amongst workers

The union says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed between NUM and the company although workers belonging to Amcu are still on strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Amcu has accused Sibanye Stillwater of sowing divisions among unions in the mining sector.

Workers abandoned their posts last month to strike calling for salary increases.

The union’s president Joseph Mathunjwa says the details of the agreement signed are questionable.

“I don’t understand why the Department of Labour, Mineral Resources and the minister is so quiet because these people are picking these people against each other.”

Sibanye announced this week that it has offered a cash advance to its employees to mitigate the negative financial impact of the strike.

The advance is set to be repaid to the company over a five-month period through payroll deduction, from the end of February next year.