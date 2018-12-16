Alex fire victim can’t rebuild home due to short supplies

Thembeka Mthabane says she’s currently living with her neighbour whose house has been rebuilt.

JOHANNESBURG - An Alexandra woman who gave birth just hours before a fire broke out in the Greenville informal settlement says she hasn’t had a chance to rebuild her house.

Last week, a fire ravaged the Alexandra destroying more than 600 shacks in the process.

The man who accused of starting the fire was killed after allegedly being attacked by the community.

Donations poured in for Thembeka Mthabane after Eyewitness News reported that she had given birth hours before the fire gutted almost all her belongings.

Since the devasting blaze wreaked havoc in the informal settlement, Mthabane has been assisted with clothing, diapers and supplies for her child.

However, she says she cannot re-construct her home due to the limited supply of corrugated iron as well as the physical toll it will take on her.

Relief efforts continue in the township with donations still pouring in.