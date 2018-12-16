6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia's Papua
The quake was about 158 kilometres south-southwest of the province's capital Jayapura at 6:42 pm, at a depth of 61 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
JAKARTA – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Papua, in eastern Indonesia Sunday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake was about 158 kilometres south-southwest of the province's capital Jayapura at 6:42 pm, at a depth of 61 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was felt in Jayapura, but residents didn't panic, a military spokesman said.
"I felt it at home," Papua's military spokesman in Jayapura Dax Sianturi said.
Officials are still assessing the impact of the quake, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
Last September, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.
On boxing day 26 December 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 in Indonesia.
Popular in World
-
Thousands of French 'yellow vests' protest for fifth Saturday
-
Dead Guatemalan girl dreamed of sending money home to poor family
-
EU urges Turkey to refrain from 'unilateral' Syria move
-
Trump hails judge's ruling against Obamacare as 'great'
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Kremlin should take lead on rap music, not shut it down - Putin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.