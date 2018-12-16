3 people die after road accident in Vereeniging

Dead Guatemalan girl dreamed of sending money home to poor family
Six people have been injured in the accident involving two cars on the R59 near Taaiboospruit this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people including a child have died in a head on collision between Vereeniging and Sasolburg.
Paramedics say a critically injured woman has been airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital.
ER24's Werner Vermaak said, “A woman and a child sustained fatal injuries and the passenger in the other car also died.”
