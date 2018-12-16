3 people die after road accident in Vereeniging

Six people have been injured in the accident involving two cars on the R59 near Taaiboospruit this morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people including a child have died in a head on collision between Vereeniging and Sasolburg.

Six people have been injured in the accident involving two cars on the R59 near Taaiboospruit this morning.

Paramedics say a critically injured woman has been airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital.

ER24's Werner Vermaak said, “A woman and a child sustained fatal injuries and the passenger in the other car also died.”