2 injured in Sun City Resort flooding

Sun International says it has made alternative arrangements for guests whose rooms have been affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Sun International says two people have been injured after slipping on wet floors during a hail storm that caused flooding at the Sun City Resort last night.

The pair have been transferred to hospital after being treated at an onsite clinic.

Despite being hit by a hail storm that's caused flooding and extensive damage the resort says it's still open for business.

Travelling guests have been advised to call ahead before making their way there.

Sun international COO Thabo Mosololi said, “There’s a lot of damage to the property and we have started with cleaning up.”

The number of rooms affected include 80 rooms at Soho hotel, 40 at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel and 26 at the Vacation Club at the Palace.

Mosololi says due to the extensive damage, some guests have been asked to leave.

“We are working with a lot of the guests to see where we can accommodate the guests outside the property.”

The resort says it aims to resume normal operations as soon as mop up operations are done.