15 people arrested for petrol bombing police vehicles in Coronationville

It’s understood police responded to a call of from a resident complaining about the noise in the area but when they arrived, their vehicles were stoned and petrol bombed.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Fifteen people have been arrested for petrol bombing two police vehicles at an informal settlement near Coronationville in the west of Johannesburg.

Police say a sound system and cases of liquor were also seized during the arrest.

It’s understood police responded to a call of from a resident complaining about the noise in the area but when they arrived, their vehicles were stoned and petrol bombed.

Johannesburg Metro Pollice Department’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Officers also confiscated sound system and cases of liquor. The 15 suspects will be detained Sophiatown Police Station on charges of assault and for malicious damage to property.”

