15 people arrested for petrol bombing police vehicles in Coronationville
It’s understood police responded to a call of from a resident complaining about the noise in the area but when they arrived, their vehicles were stoned and petrol bombed.
JOHANNESBURG – Fifteen people have been arrested for petrol bombing two police vehicles at an informal settlement near Coronationville in the west of Johannesburg.
Police say a sound system and cases of liquor were also seized during the arrest.
Johannesburg Metro Pollice Department’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Officers also confiscated sound system and cases of liquor. The 15 suspects will be detained Sophiatown Police Station on charges of assault and for malicious damage to property.”
