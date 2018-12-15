Zuma dismisses claims his Twitter account is fake
Less than two days, Zuma has now amassed over 81,000 followers and counting
JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma has dismissed claims that his account on twitter is not real.
But his popularity on the social media platform has attracted some detractors.
Despite being welcomed onto twitter by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and African National Congress's Fikile Mbulula, many have had a hard time believing Zuma has signed up on the platform.
To those doubters the Zuma had this to say:
“Yes, it is me I have it is real and I am sure it will take time for people to get used to it.”
Good morning Mzansi— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018
Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F
Former president had a message to the parody accounts bearing his name.
“I know that some people have been using some fake accounts on my name but now it’s me I'm there.”
I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018
Zuma went on to explain why he joined.
“I must be in the conversation to correct things and respond to things that need to be responded, it’s me Jacob Zuma.”
As South Africa heads into general elections next year, this newly created account is expected to add to the many voices weighing on the country's political climate.
At 14:25pm (15 Dec), baba's account @PresJGZuma has gained more than 79 600 followers. It was opened izolo around 9:00am (14 Dec). #isiphithiphithi#ZumaJoinsTwitter pic.twitter.com/WVnD3cvtvM— Free King Dalindyebo (@Spiwo) December 15, 2018
