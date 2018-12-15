Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at dept

Health Minister Aaron Motswoaledi has told Bongekile Msibi that her matter was referred to the provincial health department for investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - An East Rand woman whose uterus was removed while giving birth at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has refuted claims by the Gauteng Health Department that it did not receive her complaint.

Msibi says her baby was born via c-section at the Soweto hospital in 2005 and she believes her uterus was removed during that procedure without her permission or that of her parents as she was 17 at the time.

She says she made the shocking discovery two years ago when she was attempting to fall pregnant again.

Msibi says she's been contacted by five other women who claim to have suffered a similar experience.

“That is not true because I have a file in front of me and I have a case number.”