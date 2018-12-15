Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at dept

-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation casePolitics
-
Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at deptLocal
-
Chile to host UN climate talks in 2019World
-
ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soonPolitics
-
Sibanye Stillwater condemns Amcu strikeBusiness
-
Home Affairs vows to help Alex residents to get their documents after shack fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation casePolitics
-
Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at deptLocal
-
ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soonPolitics
-
Sibanye Stillwater condemns Amcu strikeBusiness
-
Home Affairs vows to help Alex residents to get their documents after shack fireLocal
-
Cogta Eastern Cape expresses concern at summer initiation deathsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Salah in line to retain African Player of the Year awardSport
-
Gattuso says Milan have only themselves to blame for Europa exitSport
-
Trophies matter, insists Mourinho ahead of Liverpool clashSport
-
Hamza set to make Test debut in Pakistan seriesSport
-
Liverpool face Man Utd test as Man City look to get back into grooveSport
-
India fight back with triple strike in PerthSport
Popular Topics
-
Powerball results: Friday 14 December 2018Lifestyle
-
Royals release Christmas cards with fireworks for Harry and MeghanLifestyle
-
Spain’s prosecutor accuses singer Shakira of tax fraudLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner highest paid model of 2018 - ForbesLifestyle
-
Blake Shelton establishes cancer research programLifestyle
-
Russell Brand celebrates 16 years of sobrietyLifestyle
-
Jennifer Lopez wants Super Bowl halftime show gigLifestyle
-
Miss Spain breaking barriers as first transgender Miss Universe hopefulLifestyle
-
Rolling Stones' Keith Richards (almost) quits drinkingLifestyle
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation casePolitics
-
ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soonPolitics
-
[OPINION] Ethical leadership: Debating the notion of state captureOpinion
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to hold pre-launch conferencePolitics
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of DlaminiPolitics
-
ANC in Emfuleni mum on next municipal mayorPolitics
-
[OPINION] SA’s electoral body has work cut out to ensure legitimate 2019 pollOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abantu Book Festival and 'let whites in' argumentOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA's critical role in UN Security Council decisionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Europe fears collapse of the Iran nuclear dealOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa is missing an economic policy. What needs to be in itOpinion
-
[OPINION] Alex Boraine left the world better than he found itOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
KPMG asks SA for forgivenessBusiness
-
Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial reportBusiness
-
KPMG wants to give its side of the state capture storyBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand slides on risk aversion, stocks downBusiness
-
[UPDATE] Final Sars inquiry report lambasts Moyane’s management styleBusiness
-
Govt’s immediate priority is to stabilise SAA - RamaphosaBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at dept
Health Minister Aaron Motswoaledi has told Bongekile Msibi that her matter was referred to the provincial health department for investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - An East Rand woman whose uterus was removed while giving birth at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has refuted claims by the Gauteng Health Department that it did not receive her complaint.
Health Minister Aaron Motswoaledi has told Bongekile Msibi that her matter was referred to the provincial health department for investigations.
Msibi says her baby was born via c-section at the Soweto hospital in 2005 and she believes her uterus was removed during that procedure without her permission or that of her parents as she was 17 at the time.
She says she made the shocking discovery two years ago when she was attempting to fall pregnant again.
Msibi says she's been contacted by five other women who claim to have suffered a similar experience.
“That is not true because I have a file in front of me and I have a case number.”
Popular in Local
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets21 hours ago
-
Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial reportone hour ago
-
[UPDATE] Final Sars inquiry report lambasts Moyane’s management style13 hours ago
-
KPMG asks SA for forgivenessone hour ago
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case51 minutes ago
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.