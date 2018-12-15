Woman arrested for alleged child abduction in Joburg CBD

Police say the woman was found hiding the baby in a bag carrying tomatoes and onions.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby near the Bree Taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD.

It’s understood people passing by heard the baby crying and called the police.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says the woman has been charged with child abduction.

“The woman claims first she had given birth at Charlotte Maxeke hospital but the hospital could not confirm it and then she claimed she had picked the baby up.

“She has since been arrested and charged for child abduction and the case will be going to court soon.”