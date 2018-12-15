Two Rwandan soldiers killed by rebels on DR Congo border: Kagame
The Rwandan army blamed the 9 December assault in the country's restive east on Hutu rebel group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.
At least two Rwandan soldiers were killed in an attack by rebels who had crossed the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Paul Kagame said on Friday.
The Rwandan army blamed the 9 December assault in the country's restive east on Hutu rebel group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).
"A group arrived from DRC and attacked our positions, I think they killed two or three of our soldiers," Kagame said at a news conference.
"A number of them (the rebels) were killed and their bodies taken away by their friends in the DRC. We are seeking clarification and cooperation from the Congolese authorities," he added.
The FDLR, set up in 2000, includes several leaders who took part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, in which hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tutsis were slaughtered by the Hutu majority government.
Eastern DRC has been a theatre of ethnic violence for 20 years, fuelled in part by the desire to control valuable mineral resources and farmland.
The FDLR is regularly accused of atrocities on Congolese soil.
Tensions are rising in the vast, unstable country ahead of December 23 elections when Congolese voters will choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila who has remained in power as a caretaker leader even though his second and final elected term ended nearly two years ago.
Popular in Africa
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to publish post-election violence report next week
-
Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest
-
Zimbabwe mining minister invites De Beers, Vast Resources to return
-
DRC election body to strive for free, fair polls despite attack on building
-
Eritrean leader pays first visit to Somalia, seeking closer ties
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.