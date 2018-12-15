Some Alex residents say still need materials to rebuild shacks

This resident says, even though he has his new smart identity document (ID) he still needs to rebuild his life.

JOHANNESBURG – As relief efforts continue in Alexandra, some residents say they still need materials to rebuild their shacks

A fire ravaged the Greenville informal settlement and destroyed more than 600 shacks

The man who allegedly started the fire was killed when he was allegedly attacked by community members

On Friday, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele was in Alexandra handing out new smart id card and birth certificates to residents whose documents were destroyed in the fire.

This resident says, even though he has his new smart identity document (ID) he still needs to rebuild his life.

“I didn’t get any material because, during the days when the material was handed out, I had to run up and down going to Home Affairs, so I didn’t get anything.”