Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to conclude prelaunch conference today

JOHANNESBURG - The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party is expected to conclude its first prelaunch conference today with a debate on whether to contest next year's elections.

The party which is founded by metal workers union Numsa says it will elect leaders at its next conference.

The union's attempts to register the workers' party were blocked in July by the IEC due to a problem with the party's logo but it has since been given the green light.

The party's acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “It’s in preparation for the actual launch congress which we must have early next year. The launch congress is where leadership will be elected and the constitution will be formally adopted.”