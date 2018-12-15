Social Justice Coalition to return to court to discuss police allocation
The coalition's Dalli Weyers says judgment on the allocation of police resources in the province is a massive victory.
JOHANNESBURG - The Social Justice Coalition says it will go back to court next year to discuss solutions on police allocation in the Western Cape.
The Equality Court ruled yesterday that police resources are unfairly distributed in the Western Cape and discriminate against poor black people.
In 2016, civil rights organisations took the national and provincial commissioner of police to the court arguing resource allocation discriminates on the basis of race and poverty.
The coalition's Dalli Weyers says judgment on the allocation of police resources in the province is a massive victory.
“It’s a massive victory for us and this has been a long time coming.”
Popular in Local
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case
-
12 people have died in an accident on the N1
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial report
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini
-
Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.