Social Justice Coalition to return to court to discuss police allocation

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Justice Coalition says it will go back to court next year to discuss solutions on police allocation in the Western Cape.

The Equality Court ruled yesterday that police resources are unfairly distributed in the Western Cape and discriminate against poor black people.

In 2016, civil rights organisations took the national and provincial commissioner of police to the court arguing resource allocation discriminates on the basis of race and poverty.

The coalition's Dalli Weyers says judgment on the allocation of police resources in the province is a massive victory.

“It’s a massive victory for us and this has been a long time coming.”