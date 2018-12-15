Sibanye Stillwater condemns Amcu strike

Sibanye Stillwater says Amcu is going about its strike action the wrong way and it could negatively impact members of the union.

The union is demanding a R12,500 monthly salary for its members.

Sibanye announced yesterday that it has offered a cash advance to its employees to mitigate the negative financial impact of the strike.

The advance will be repaid to the company over a five-month period through payroll deduction, from the end of February next year.

Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted said, “They are welcome to dispute our allegations between the three unions but at the expense of their members is not the right way to do it.”