Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change Sars

Correspondence in April 2014 shows consultancy firm Bain and Zuma discussed the appointment of Moyane as commissioner months before he was appointed.

PRETORIA - Former president Jacob Zuma has emerged as central to Tom Moyane’s plans to radically change the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The details are contained in the 200-page final report of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which President Cyril Ramaphosa released yesterday.

The process to appoint a new permanent Sars commissioner starts this weekend when the post will be advertised in newspapers.

The inquiry has described Moyane’s seizure of Sars as a “pre-mediated offensive”.

It says the offensive was strategized by consultancy firm Bain. Bain wanted the money while Moyane wanted total control of the organization.

Emails reveal Bain managing partner Vittorio Massone started meeting with Zuma in august 2012.

Correspondence in April 2014 specifically shows that Massone and Zuma discussed restructuring at Sars and the appointment of Moyane as commissioner months before he was appointed.

The commission found that Bain and Moyane were in deep collusion to restructure Sars irrespective of what they actually found at the organization.