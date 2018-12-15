Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial report

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial report

The task team, which includes former Eskom CEO Brian Dames, has been given several tasks to concentrate on including tariffs and the business model.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has given the Eskom sustainability task team until the end of next month to submit an initial report on how to turn around the utility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the team yesterday evening including some top names in the industry.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on promising no more load shedding until next month.

The task team, which includes former Eskom CEO Brian Dames, has been given several tasks to concentrate on.

These include tariffs and the viability of several already proposed solutions.

The current Eskom business model and structure will also be scrutinized.

Other focus areas include looking at energy trends and the evolution of global energy.

Alternative business and financial models will also be considered with the debt burden the top priority.

The team will now consult labour and business to find ways to turn around the embattled parastatal.

The eight-member panel also includes former Num general-secretary Frans Baleni.

The other members are Anton Eberhard, Tskani Mthombeni, Sy Gorrah, Grove Steyn, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA