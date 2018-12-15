Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial report

The task team, which includes former Eskom CEO Brian Dames, has been given several tasks to concentrate on including tariffs and the business model.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has given the Eskom sustainability task team until the end of next month to submit an initial report on how to turn around the utility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the team yesterday evening including some top names in the industry.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on promising no more load shedding until next month.

The task team, which includes former Eskom CEO Brian Dames, has been given several tasks to concentrate on.

These include tariffs and the viability of several already proposed solutions.

The current Eskom business model and structure will also be scrutinized.

Other focus areas include looking at energy trends and the evolution of global energy.

Alternative business and financial models will also be considered with the debt burden the top priority.

The team will now consult labour and business to find ways to turn around the embattled parastatal.

The eight-member panel also includes former Num general-secretary Frans Baleni.

The other members are Anton Eberhard, Tskani Mthombeni, Sy Gorrah, Grove Steyn, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi.