Prasa closes PTA station to help deal with train accidents

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng says alternative arrangements have been made for commuters.

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa says the closure of the Pretoria station is to help address train accidents in the province.

The rail agency says the 40-day closure is due to infrastructure upgrades.

Gauteng has experienced several train accidents this year with the most recent one in Kempton Park leaving more than 300 passengers injured.

“We have provided buses between Centurion and Bosman station to ensure commuters don’t miss their connecting trains.”