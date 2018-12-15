Popular Topics
Go

Prasa closes PTA station to help deal with train accidents

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng says alternative arrangements have been made for commuters.

Prasa inspectors and engineers examine a train that collided with another at the Booysens station in Johannesburg. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Prasa inspectors and engineers examine a train that collided with another at the Booysens station in Johannesburg. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa says the closure of the Pretoria station is to help address train accidents in the province.

The rail agency says the 40-day closure is due to infrastructure upgrades.

Gauteng has experienced several train accidents this year with the most recent one in Kempton Park leaving more than 300 passengers injured.

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng says alternative arrangements have been made for commuters.

“We have provided buses between Centurion and Bosman station to ensure commuters don’t miss their connecting trains.”

Popular in Local

