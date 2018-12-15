Police monitor protest action in Jabulani Soweto over water problems
It’s understood the community is calling on authorities in the region to listen to their grievances with demonstrators blocking roads with rocks and setting tyres alight.
JOHANNESBURG – A protest broke out in Jabulani in Soweto earlier today where residents are calling for an improvement in water and sanitation conditions in the area.
While police have been deployed to the scene, its understood the protest isn't violent.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says, “We’re hoping that there will be an authority who can come and assist them, but the police have been deployed.
“No one has been injured or damage to property. We’re continuing to monitor the area.”
