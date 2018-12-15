Operations at Helderberg primate centre back to normal after fire
One of the restaurant managers, Christine van der Merwe, says they have made alternative arrangement to keep their doors open.
CAPE TOWN – Activities at a Helderberg primate centre have resumed today. This after a fire destroyed a restaurant and play area at the Monkey Town Primate Centre in Somerset West, outside Cape Town on Thursday evening.
Investigations into the cause of the blaze are underway.
An alarm at the Cheeky Monkey restaurant alerted staff, living on the premises, to the fire on Thursday evening.
“All operations are back to normal, the swimming pools are open. There’s a front area where we have a blue area where we’re operating from in the kiddie’s party area.”
Meanwhile, authorities in the Overberg District are monitoring the situation in Arniston, after a fire broke out close to the town earlier this week.
The region's Fire Chief, Reinhardt Geldenhuys says, “The fires are all under control at the moment, but there’s still some fire burning out on the mountains but that shouldn’t cause any problem. We’re still guarding the fire but there were no flare-ups or alerts.”
