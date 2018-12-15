Number of visitors to CT expected to increase

Cape Town Tourism says the industry is looking at about a 4% growth this year after it took a knock over the past year due to the drought in province.

CAPE TOWN - South African Tourism Agencies say the number of visitors to the Western Cape is expected to increase over the holiday period.

Cape Town Tourism says there's been a growth in the number of bookings compared to last year.

The organisation says the tourism industry is looking at about a 4% growth this year after it took a knock over the past year due to the drought in province.

The agency's Enver Duminy said, “There has been a growth in volume as compared to last year because we were dealing with drought matters.”