Number of visitors to CT expected to increase
Cape Town Tourism says the industry is looking at about a 4% growth this year after it took a knock over the past year due to the drought in province.
CAPE TOWN - South African Tourism Agencies say the number of visitors to the Western Cape is expected to increase over the holiday period.
Cape Town Tourism says there's been a growth in the number of bookings compared to last year.
The organisation says the tourism industry is looking at about a 4% growth this year after it took a knock over the past year due to the drought in province.
The agency's Enver Duminy said, “There has been a growth in volume as compared to last year because we were dealing with drought matters.”
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.