Labour Dept implementing some Jobs Summit ideas

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Labour has begun implementing some of the ideas from this year's job summit with a R2 billion fund project.

Labour Minister Mildred Olifant says the project will create over 10,000 jobs and fund small businesses.

The minister says the fund will be used to start companies in various sectors to boost the economy and invest in projects that will address socio economic challenges.

The department's Teboho Thejane said, “There were a number of promises that were made at the jobs summit such as assisting small businesses.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the job summit this year to stimulate economic growth.