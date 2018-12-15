Labour Dept implementing some Jobs Summit ideas
Labour Minister Mildred Olifant says the project will create over 10,000 jobs and fund small businesses.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Labour has begun implementing some of the ideas from this year's job summit with a R2 billion fund project.
Labour Minister Mildred Olifant says the project will create over 10,000 jobs and fund small businesses.
The minister says the fund will be used to start companies in various sectors to boost the economy and invest in projects that will address socio economic challenges.
The department's Teboho Thejane said, “There were a number of promises that were made at the jobs summit such as assisting small businesses.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the job summit this year to stimulate economic growth.
Popular in Business
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change Sars
-
[UPDATE] Final Sars inquiry report lambasts Moyane’s management style
-
KPMG asks SA for forgiveness
-
China jails boss of 100 billion yuan pyramid scheme for inciting protests
-
Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial report
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom task team members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.