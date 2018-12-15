Kwesta, Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan give crowd taste of NY with performances
JOHANNESBURG - Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan gave South Africans an exclusive debut performance of their new singles along with Ngud hit-maker Kwesta.
The artists were performing at Mustang in Kramerville, Johannesburg on Friday.
The aim of the event was for Heineken to activate its campaign which gives the country a chance to experience the culture and lifestyle from some of the 192 countries where the brew is appreciated.
Rick Ross just hit the stage at the #HeinekenExperience. pic.twitter.com/iWMJf2YJUv— 947 (@947) December 14, 2018
Durban had a taste of Japan and Johannesburg had a taste of how they cut a rug in America’s concrete jungle city New York.
The event was themed with all the elements that express the culture and lifestyle of the Big Apple.
The Ngud hit-maker debuted his collaborative efforts with Rick Ross on a song titled Kuhambani.
Kwesta gave people FOMO and life goals when he shared a picture of Rick Ross meeting his grandmother in Katlehong on Twitter.
Les'gubhu sing'khumbuza ka Gogo... Ngisasey'putsununu💯💯#DZyTydKwesta #Bawssss 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/goMFHaSjTU— 🙏🏾 #K1Ggg #VurVai (@KwestaDaKAR) December 14, 2018
