Kwesta, Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan give crowd taste of NY with performances

Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan gave South Africans an exclusive debut performance of their new singles along with Ngud hit-maker Kwesta.

Rick Ross performing at the Heineken summer activation in Kramerville, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.
Rick Ross performing at the Heineken summer activation in Kramerville, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan gave South Africans an exclusive debut performance of their new singles along with Ngud hit-maker Kwesta.

The artists were performing at Mustang in Kramerville, Johannesburg on Friday.

The aim of the event was for Heineken to activate its campaign which gives the country a chance to experience the culture and lifestyle from some of the 192 countries where the brew is appreciated.

Durban had a taste of Japan and Johannesburg had a taste of how they cut a rug in America’s concrete jungle city New York.

The event was themed with all the elements that express the culture and lifestyle of the Big Apple.

The Ngud hit-maker debuted his collaborative efforts with Rick Ross on a song titled Kuhambani.

Kwesta gave people FOMO and life goals when he shared a picture of Rick Ross meeting his grandmother in Katlehong on Twitter.

