KPMG asks SA for forgiveness
The company is now working to rebuild its reputation after it was linked to the Gupta family and now recently the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
JOHANNESBURG - The chairman of KPMG has once again appealed to South Africans to forgive the firm saying its learnt its lesson and is on its way to restructuring.
In a sit-down interview, Wiseman Nkuhlu reflected on the mishaps at the firm which saw confidence levels in it drop.
Nkuhlu has questioned why South Africans are struggling to accept that KPMG can be forgiven and re- embraced in society.
“In society you are forced to take ownership to show that you are wrong, once you have done that you are forced to undergo rehabilitation and ask for forgiveness to the people you have wronged.”
He says the current leadership has done what it believes is rational for recovery.
“Remove the people who have exposed the firm to the problems and do a deep introspection.”
Nkuhlu says the firm has identified what it will do, such as appearing before the state capture commission to be transparent with the public.
