Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case
Brown says she received an SMS from an individual who identified himself as an EFF member and told her she is his enemy.
JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and talk show host Karima Brown says she hopes the police will investigate a case of intimidation she opened against an EFF member.
Brown says she received an SMS from an individual who identified himself as an EFF member and told her she is his enemy.
The journalist says she's convinced the intimidation is a result of the remarks by EFF leader Julius Malema who mentioned several journalists by name saying they are the party's enemies.
Brown says she is concerned about attacks.
“I am extremely concerned that we have increasingly intolerant political parties.”
News24 edition and chief Adriaan Basson also laid criminal charges against an EFF supporter who threatened to kill him.
More in Politics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to conclude prelaunch conference today
-
ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soon
-
[OPINION] Ethical leadership: Debating the notion of state capture
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to hold pre-launch conference
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini
-
ANC in Emfuleni mum on next municipal mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.