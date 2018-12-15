Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case

Brown says she received an SMS from an individual who identified himself as an EFF member and told her she is his enemy.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and talk show host Karima Brown says she hopes the police will investigate a case of intimidation she opened against an EFF member.

The journalist says she's convinced the intimidation is a result of the remarks by EFF leader Julius Malema who mentioned several journalists by name saying they are the party's enemies.

Brown says she is concerned about attacks.

“I am extremely concerned that we have increasingly intolerant political parties.”

News24 edition and chief Adriaan Basson also laid criminal charges against an EFF supporter who threatened to kill him.