Hundreds march in Sierra Leone against sexual violence
The first ladies of Liberia, Niger, Ghana, Chad and Gambia gave their backing to the initiative.
FREETOWN – Hundreds of people demonstrated in Freetown on Saturday against sexual violence against women, days after the Sierra Leone government promised a crackdown on rape and sexual abuse.
Among the estimated 300 to 400 demonstrators was the country's first lady, Fatima Bio, who on Friday launched a programme called "Hands off our Girls" to combat sexual violence, child trafficking and prostitution, child marriage and teenage pregnancy.
The first ladies of Liberia, Niger, Ghana, Chad and Gambia gave their backing to the initiative.
Last month, President Julius Maada Bio called for life prison sentences for offenders.
The number of officially reported cases of sexual violence has risen from 4,750 in 2017 to 8,505 since the beginning of 2018, according to national police statistics.
The demonstrators were also joined by Justice Minister Priscilla Schwartz and Social Affairs Minister Daindu Dassama.
"I would advise the men in Sierra Leone to spare our girls," said Janet Kallon, an activist at the march.
"We want our daughters to go to school and to get an education."
Many sexual assault victims in Sierra Leone are teenagers, but younger children are also affected, with some abuse victims not even a year old.
On average every month, around 150 young women get pregnant due to rape, according to the Rainbow Initiative, a local organisation dedicated to the fight against sexual violence.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe mining minister invites De Beers, Vast Resources to return
-
Two Rwandan soldiers killed by rebels on DR Congo border: Kagame
-
Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
DRC election body to strive for free, fair polls despite attack on building
-
Nigeria files $1.1bn London lawsuit against Shell, Eni over oil deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.