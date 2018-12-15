Home Affairs vows to help Alex residents to get their documents after shack fire

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele urged residents to apply for new documents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it will ensure Alexandra residents receive their documentation that was destroyed in last week’s fire.

Yesterday, the department handed out ID books and birth certificates to residents in the township.

At least 600 shacks were destroyed last week when a man set a shack on fire.

Speaking in Alexandra, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele urged residents to apply for new documents.

“Next Tuesday we will be doing a measure up again and we encourage people to come for replacement documents before Christmas.”