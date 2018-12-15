Home Affairs vows to help Alex residents to get their documents after shack fire

Prasa closes PTA station to help deal with train accidents
Local
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele urged residents to apply for new documents.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it will ensure Alexandra residents receive their documentation that was destroyed in last week’s fire.
Yesterday, the department handed out ID books and birth certificates to residents in the township.
At least 600 shacks were destroyed last week when a man set a shack on fire.
Speaking in Alexandra, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele urged residents to apply for new documents.
“Next Tuesday we will be doing a measure up again and we encourage people to come for replacement documents before Christmas.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.