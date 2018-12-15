EU urges Turkey to refrain from 'unilateral' Syria move
The Pentagon warned Wednesday that any unilateral military action in northern Syria would be "unacceptable".
BRUSSELS – The European Union's foreign policy chief on Saturday asked Turkey to forgo any unilateral military action in Syria, where Ankara has threatened a fresh offensive against a US-backed Kurdish militia.
"The statements of a possible Turkish military operation in northeast Syria are a source of concern," Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
"We share the goal of ending violence, defeating terrorism and promoting stability in Syria and the wider region. We expect the Turkish authorities, therefore, to refrain from any unilateral action likely to undermine the efforts of the Counter-Daesh Coalition or to risk further instability in Syria," she said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey will launch a new operation in Syria within days against Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which have Washington's support but which Ankara considers a terrorist group.
The Pentagon warned Wednesday that any unilateral military action in northern Syria would be "unacceptable".
Mogherini, calling Turkey "a critically important actor in this crisis and in the region", said that "as the fight against Daesh is entering its final stages, all parties must work towards the goal of ensuring its upcoming defeat".
Any Turkish military move against YPG would be complicated by the likelihood of Ankara's armies coming face to face with US troops deployed with the Kurdish militia.
Although Turkey and the US are Nato allies, their relationship has come under strain in recent years, notably as Washington's help for the Kurds triggered Ankara's anger.
On Friday, Erdogan appeared to stick to his guns, saying that Turkey was "determined to bring peace and security to areas east of the Euphrates" river in northern Syria.
Popular in World
-
Thousands of French 'yellow vests' protest for fifth Saturday
-
Egypt or SA will host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cap
-
Fifa confirms 2010 World Cup bribes were paid
-
Fight against Boko Haram tops regional summit agenda
-
Israel army razes home of Palestinian attacker in night-long raid
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.