Energy expert expresses confidence in Ramaphosa’s Eskom task team

The president has given the eight-member team until the end of next month to submit an initial report on how to turn around the utility.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – An energy analyst believes the appointment of a task team by president Cyril Ramaphosa to look at sustainability challenges at Eskom is a step in the right direction.

The president has given the eight-member team until the end of next month to submit an initial report on how to turn around the utility.

Eskom has been battling to keep the country's lights earlier this month, citing coal and diesel shortages for the enforced power restrictions.

The task team is set to look at several operational and procurement areas at the power utility including tariffs, the current business model and the governance structure of Eskom.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the panel should be welcomed.

“Well, I’m very heartened by the appointment of this task team. I think they bring to the table a broad range of skills and experience and knowledge on the electricity sector and I think that they will add a lot of value, independent advice to the president free of the vested interests of the management of Eskom.”

