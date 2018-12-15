Energy expert expresses confidence in Ramaphosa’s Eskom task team

The president has given the eight-member team until the end of next month to submit an initial report on how to turn around the utility.

JOHANNESBURG – An energy analyst believes the appointment of a task team by president Cyril Ramaphosa to look at sustainability challenges at Eskom is a step in the right direction.

Eskom has been battling to keep the country's lights earlier this month, citing coal and diesel shortages for the enforced power restrictions.

The task team is set to look at several operational and procurement areas at the power utility including tariffs, the current business model and the governance structure of Eskom.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the panel should be welcomed.

“Well, I’m very heartened by the appointment of this task team. I think they bring to the table a broad range of skills and experience and knowledge on the electricity sector and I think that they will add a lot of value, independent advice to the president free of the vested interests of the management of Eskom.”

Both of the above options would, in my view, require a significant and deep restructuring of @Eskom_SA and the electricity supply industry of South Africa, to ensure financial, operational and environmental sustainability. — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) December 15, 2018

1. Refinancing of @Eskom_SA debt by IMF & World Bank to provide lower interest rates & more favourable repayment terms, but with strong measures to ensure financial, operational & environmental sustainability of Eskom & the necessary financial discipline by Eskom and SA Inc. — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) December 15, 2018