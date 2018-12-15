Dirco urges S. Africans travelling abroad to learn laws of the countries
Dirco spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya says there's little the South African government can do to assist those arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called on South Africans with plans to travel abroad to learn the laws of the countries they're travelling to beforehand.
Earlier this week, the department announced that over 800 South Africans are currently languishing in prisons abroad.
At least 70% of those arrested are on drug-related charges while others face visa related cases.
Dirco spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya says there's little the South African government can do to assist those arrested.
“When you are alone and detained in South Korea, we can’t help you. We can only come visit you and tell you that the Lord is out there and we might be doing that for four years… People must be truthful.”
Popular in Local
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case
-
12 people have died in an accident on the N1
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
Presidency gives Eskom task team January deadline for initial report
-
Woman whose uterus was removed by Bara hospital hits back at dept
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.