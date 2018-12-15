Dirco urges S. Africans travelling abroad to learn laws of the countries

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Dirco urges S. Africans travelling abroad to learn laws of the countries

Dirco spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya says there's little the South African government can do to assist those arrested.

The Department of International Relations & Cooperation held a press conference regarding the political tensions in Lesotho on Saturday 30 August 2014. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
The Department of International Relations & Cooperation held a press conference regarding the political tensions in Lesotho on Saturday 30 August 2014. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called on South Africans with plans to travel abroad to learn the laws of the countries they're travelling to beforehand.

Earlier this week, the department announced that over 800 South Africans are currently languishing in prisons abroad.

At least 70% of those arrested are on drug-related charges while others face visa related cases.

Dirco spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya says there's little the South African government can do to assist those arrested.

“When you are alone and detained in South Korea, we can’t help you. We can only come visit you and tell you that the Lord is out there and we might be doing that for four years… People must be truthful.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA