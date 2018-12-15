Dirco urges S. Africans travelling abroad to learn laws of the countries

Dirco spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya says there's little the South African government can do to assist those arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called on South Africans with plans to travel abroad to learn the laws of the countries they're travelling to beforehand.

Earlier this week, the department announced that over 800 South Africans are currently languishing in prisons abroad.

At least 70% of those arrested are on drug-related charges while others face visa related cases.

“When you are alone and detained in South Korea, we can’t help you. We can only come visit you and tell you that the Lord is out there and we might be doing that for four years… People must be truthful.”