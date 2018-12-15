DA EC councillor accuses party trying to maintain white supremacy

Victor Manyati is facing disciplinary charges after he abstained from a council vote.

CAPE TOWN - DA Eastern Cape councillor Victor Manyati has accused the party of trying to maintain white supremacy.

Manyathi is facing disciplinary charges after he abstained from a council vote.

He's part of three DA councillors who were instrumental in the removal of former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

The party had asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to remove Manyati as a member.

He says he'll fight the charges against him.

“You remember what they did to De Lille? They could not fire her, it’s almost the same thing. There are racial tendencies in the DA and I am totally against that.”