DA claims there are more cases of women whose uteruses were removed

JOHANNESBURG - The DA claims there have been many cases of women whose uteruses have been removed without their knowledge in Gauteng hospitals.

Bongekile Msibi has told Eyewitness News that she believes her uterus was removed when she was giving birth through a C-section at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in 2005.

Msibi says it was done without her consent or that of her parents as she was 17 years-old at the time.

The DA's Jack Bloom says this is common said, “I’m concerned that there are many cases where women don’t know their uteruses have been removed. Hospitals need to communicate why it happened.”