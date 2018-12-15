Credit Regulator urges consumers not to overspend this festive season

The Credit Regulator has urged South Africans to be cautious of their spending during this festive season and only spend what they can afford.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Credit Regulator has urged South Africans to be cautious of their spending during this festive season and only spend what they can afford.

The regulator says 2018 has been a difficult year for consumers with the petrol price hikes, VAT increases, interest rate increases and electricity increases making the cost of living very difficult for consumers.

Acting manager Jimmy Golele says consumers should not overspend during the holiday season.

“Consumers must think about the costs of the year otherwise they will find themselves cash strapped.”