Claire Richards shuns changing rooms

-
Energy expert expresses confidence in Ramaphosa’s Eskom task teamLocal
-
Zuma dismisses claims his Twitter account is fakeLocal
-
Australia recognises West Jerusalem as Israel's capital but embassy not movingWorld
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702Politics
-
Turkey won't 'give up' on Khashoggi murder probe: ministerWorld
-
Israel army razes home of Palestinian attacker in night-long raidWorld
Popular Topics
-
Energy expert expresses confidence in Ramaphosa’s Eskom task teamLocal
-
Zuma dismisses claims his Twitter account is fakeLocal
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702Politics
-
Operations at Helderberg primate centre back to normal after fireLocal
-
ANC warns against scammers using party colours for illicit meansLocal
-
Amcu says disappointed with Sibanye using underhanded tacticsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ageless Santos eclipses Le Clos for butterfly world goldSport
-
Ankle injury rules Bale out of Rayo Vallecano matchSport
-
Kohli leads Indian fightback on day two in PerthSport
-
Premier League condemns discrimination & asks fans to show respectSport
-
Salah in line to retain African Player of the Year awardSport
-
Gattuso says Milan have only themselves to blame for Europa exitSport
Popular Topics
-
Claire Richards shuns changing roomsLifestyle
-
Number of visitors to CT expected to increaseLifestyle
-
Kwesta, Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan give crowd taste of NY with performancesLifestyle
-
Offset begs Cardi B for forgivenessLifestyle
-
Worth the sting: Cuba's scorpion pain remedyLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 14 December 2018Lifestyle
-
Royals release Christmas cards with fireworks for Harry and MeghanLifestyle
-
Spain’s prosecutor accuses singer Shakira of tax fraudLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner highest paid model of 2018 - ForbesLifestyle
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702Politics
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change SarsBusiness
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to conclude prelaunch conference todayPolitics
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation casePolitics
-
ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soonPolitics
-
[OPINION] Ethical leadership: Debating the notion of state captureOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s electoral body has work cut out to ensure legitimate 2019 pollOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abantu Book Festival and 'let whites in' argumentOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA's critical role in UN Security Council decisionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Europe fears collapse of the Iran nuclear dealOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa is missing an economic policy. What needs to be in itOpinion
-
[OPINION] Alex Boraine left the world better than he found itOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Amcu says disappointed with Sibanye using underhanded tacticsLocal
-
Labour Dept implementing some Jobs Summit ideasBusiness
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change SarsBusiness
-
China jails boss of 100 billion yuan pyramid scheme for inciting protestsBusiness
-
Sibanye Stillwater condemns Amcu strikeBusiness
-
KPMG asks SA for forgivenessBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
Claire Richards shuns changing rooms
The Steps singer has seen her weight fluctuate from a size 8 to a 20 and though she's happy with her body now after shedding over 80lbs, she still won't try on clothes in stores.
LOS ANGELES – Claire Richards will only try on new clothes in the privacy of her own home.
The Steps singer has seen her weight fluctuate from a size 8 to a 20 and though she's happy with her body now after shedding over 80lbs, she still won't try on clothes in stores.
She admitted: "I never try on clothes in changing rooms.
"I'll always buy them and try them on at home. It's a habit I got into when I was bigger."
Claire - who suffered from anorexia and bulimia in her 20s - admitted she still finds her relationship with food a "daily struggle".
She said: "I think about the impact it's had on me in the past, and it is a daily struggle.
"There's not a day that goes by when I don't think about food. But I've got to a point where I've managed to maintain my weight for nearly five years now, so I feel like I've got to a place where I'm alright."
And the 'My Heart Is Heading Home (This Christmas)' singer - who has children Charlie, 11, and Daisy, eight, with husband Reece Hill - blamed Steps splitting up in 2001 for her weight spiralling out of control.
She told Closer magazine: "I was always small but I got big after Steps split up. That's when I struggled. I overate and that was why I became the size I was. I don't eat that much any more."
Claire recently admitted she can be "easily led" and it doesn't take her long to lose any resolve and indulge in her favourite things.
She said: "It's never easy when you're out for dinner with friends, trying to pick a healthy choice, and someone goes for the naughty option - it makes you want to indulge too...
"Some people are always going to choose the healthy option because they are very disciplined, and others, like me, are easily led and don't need an excuse to eat.
"There may be an element that you don't want to look too uptight in front of your friends, but really, I think it's a convenient excuse and nothing to do with friends at all.
"You can't blame them if you want that unhealthy meal. Even if my friend is ordering a salad, I'll be like, 'Well, I'm having a burger.' "
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 14 December 201812 hours ago
-
Kwesta, Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan give crowd taste of NY with performances7 hours ago
-
Royals release Christmas cards with fireworks for Harry and Meghan22 hours ago
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streetsone day ago
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism9 days ago
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 12 December 20183 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.