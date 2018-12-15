ANC warns against scammers using party colours for illicit means
This follows the circulation of a poster on social media appealing to the public to raise funds to help Zuma pay for his legal fees.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has warned people against falling for con artists and scammers who use the party's colours and former president Jacob Zuma's name for illicit means.
On Thursday, the former president was dealt a blow when the high court in Pretoria ordered that he pay for his legal costs accrued from his corruption cases from his own pocket.
The bill is said to be within the range of R15 to R30 million.
ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the party and the Zuma foundation have no knowledge of such a campaign.
“It has been established that that particular account that’s doing the rounds it’s wrong, it doesn’t represent him and what becomes very clear is that there are scams or con artists who are trying to make some money illegally so out of the former president.”
However, Legoete says those who want to help are free to do so.
“Contact the Jacob Zuma Trust. That trust is better placed because it’s an institution that helps needy students and all other relevant people.”
