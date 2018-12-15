ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soon

MMC for finance Robert Thema has since been appointed to act as mayor in the interim.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says it hopes the election of a new mayor in Emfuleni will take place soon.

The council had a sitting yesterday where the new mayor was expected to be voted in however, the party says the Gauteng provincial executive committee could not decide on which candidate to back for the position.

Jacob Khawe resigned as mayor to take up the position of ANC provincial secretary on a full-time basis.

The ANC's Tasneem Motara said, “We were not expecting it to drag on this long but the PEC is on the matter.”