ANC hopeful new Emfuleni mayor will be elected soon
MMC for finance Robert Thema has since been appointed to act as mayor in the interim.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says it hopes the election of a new mayor in Emfuleni will take place soon.
The council had a sitting yesterday where the new mayor was expected to be voted in however, the party says the Gauteng provincial executive committee could not decide on which candidate to back for the position.
Jacob Khawe resigned as mayor to take up the position of ANC provincial secretary on a full-time basis.
MMC for finance Robert Thema has since been appointed to act as mayor in the interim.
The ANC's Tasneem Motara said, “We were not expecting it to drag on this long but the PEC is on the matter.”
More in Politics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to conclude prelaunch conference today
-
Karima Brown hopeful police will investigate EFF intimidation case
-
[OPINION] Ethical leadership: Debating the notion of state capture
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to hold pre-launch conference
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini
-
ANC in Emfuleni mum on next municipal mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.