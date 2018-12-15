Amcu says disappointed with Sibanye using underhanded tactics

The union says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed with the national union of mineworkers although it's members are in the majority and are still on strike.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says its disappointed by apparent attempts by Sibanye Stillwater to use underhanded tactics to discredit the strike by its workers at the company’s mines.

The union says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed with the national union of mineworkers although its members are in the majority and are still on strike.

Amcu workers have been on strike since last month.

The union’s President Joseph Mathunjwa says they call on National Union of Mineworkers and other unions to not be used by white monopoly capitalists to further divide workers.

“It shows clearly that the mine was determined to break the strike of which even after they announced that the worker must report for duty today, we’re not reporting for duty. Come and join us on the mountain.”

At the same time, Sibanye announced this week that it has offered a cash advance to its employees to mitigate the negative financial impact of the strike.

The advance is set to be repaid to the company over a five-month period through payroll deduction, from the end of February next year.