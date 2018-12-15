12 people have died in an accident on the N1

A taxi was involved in the accident which take place in the early hours of this morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has confirmed 12 people have died on the N1 travelling towards Cape Town.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said, “Please be patient to make sure you get to your destination safely.”