Woman’s uterus ‘removed without consent’ at Baragwanath Hospital

Bongekile Msibi says in 2005, she gave birth through a C-section at the Soweto hospital and believes her uterus was removed during the procedure without her permission or that of her parents as she was 17 at the time.

She says she discovered two years ago when she was attempting to fall pregnant that she doesn’t have a uterus.

Msibi says she was contacted by five other women who say a similar thing happened to them.

Msibi has described the day she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital as the happiest day of her life, not realising she had lost her uterus.

She says nothing was said to either her or her parents who were present at the hospital: “Even when I was discharged, nothing was said to me. So, I carried on with my life assuming everything was okay.”

“The other lady was saying to me, 'my husband tells me every day that if it wasn’t for my children I’d leave you because I can’t stand it.'"

The Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom says he has dealt with several such cases.

“There’s possibly a legal revenue that they can pursue. The problem is it’s already been done, now they can’t have children.”

The Gauteng Health Department says it has not yet received a complaint.