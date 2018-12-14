Popular Topics
What a Blessing! Woman gives birth in a MyCiTi bus

Unathi Nzintha was sitting on board a bus travelling in the Milnerton area when she went into labour on Thursday night.

Picture: @mycitibus/Facebook.com.
Picture: @mycitibus/Facebook.com.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Dunoon mother who gave birth to her baby at a MyCiTi bus station has named her little girl Blessing.

Unathi Nzintha was sitting on board a bus travelling in the Milnerton area when she went into labour on Thursday night.

As luck would have it, she was seated next to a professional nurse who came to her rescue.

A heavily pregnant Nzintha was trying to make her way to Somerset Hospital after experiencing contractions, but her baby couldn’t wait for her arrival at the Cape Town hospital.

Professional nurse Irene Kabongo, who was seated next to the expecting mother, was on her way home from a job interview at the time.

After realising Nzintha was on the brink of giving birth, the quick-thinking nurse got off with her at Milnerton Station where she made the woman comfortable on a blanket.

By the time an ambulance arrived, the 2.4-kilogram newborn and her mom were ready to be transferred to hospital.

Nzintha says she plans to call her child Blessing because it was a blessing that a nurse had been sitting next to her on the bus.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

